Scott Edward Meyers Obituary
Meyers
Scott Edward Meyers passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday. August 9, 2019. Scott saw born in Allen Park, Michigan on May 7, 1962, and moved to Fruit Cove in March 1979. Starting the day before he graduated high school, Scott was employed by North Florida Irrigation for 39 years.
Scott is survived by his wife of 36 years Janice "Jan", daughters Amber Meyers and Cortney Boesdorfer, son-in-law Curtis Boesdorfer, and granddaughters Carli and soon-to-be Baby b. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul F. Meyers and Patricia A. Meyers.
Scott was a beloved husband and loving father, respected friend, and doting grandpa. Besides his family, Scott was known for his dedication to his GM cars, a love he inherited from his dad.
Visitation will be held at Craig Funeral Home 5 pm-7 pm August 15, 2019, with a memorial service at 6 pm. The family requests contributions be made to the in lieu of flowers.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
