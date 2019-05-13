MILLER

Scott Edward Miller, 48 years old, died May 10, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. He was born in Miami, Florida, May 4, 1971, to Carolyn Ross MacFarlane Miller, who predeceased him, and William A. Miller III. He attended The New World School of the Arts and received his BFA degree from the University of Florida. At the time of his death, he was employed by Kessler Creative in Jacksonville. Scott will be forever remembered by his children, Madison, Philip, and Avery; by his father, William, and stepmother, Laura; his brother, Drew; and his step-sisters and brothers, Julie, Judy, Chrissy, Bill, and Dan. Scott will also be remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, niece, and nephew as well as numerous dear friends.

A Celebration of Scott's life will be held on

Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223 www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.

