Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Edward Miller

Obituary Condolences

Scott Edward Miller Obituary
MILLER
Scott Edward Miller, 48 years old, died May 10, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. He was born in Miami, Florida, May 4, 1971, to Carolyn Ross MacFarlane Miller, who predeceased him, and William A. Miller III. He attended The New World School of the Arts and received his BFA degree from the University of Florida. At the time of his death, he was employed by Kessler Creative in Jacksonville. Scott will be forever remembered by his children, Madison, Philip, and Avery; by his father, William, and stepmother, Laura; his brother, Drew; and his step-sisters and brothers, Julie, Judy, Chrissy, Bill, and Dan. Scott will also be remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, niece, and nephew as well as numerous dear friends.
A Celebration of Scott's life will be held on
Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223 www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 13 to May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now