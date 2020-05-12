Smith
Scott Montgomery Smith, 59, of Jacksonville, FL passed away at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. He died from complications that arose during his treatment for mantle cell lymphoma. For full obituary, visit scott-montgomery-smith.forevermissed.com
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 12 to May 17, 2020.