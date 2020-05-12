Scott Montgomery Smith
1960 - 2020
Smith
Scott Montgomery Smith, 59, of Jacksonville, FL passed away at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. He died from complications that arose during his treatment for mantle cell lymphoma. For full obituary, visit scott-montgomery-smith.forevermissed.com
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
May 11, 2020
Ashley,sorry to hear about your dad, I only met him once years ago, you two seem to have the same personality, and you look exactly like him, I know you will miss him terribly, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your son, if you need anything let me know, love you girl.Jacklyn Wheeler Higgs and Ashley Maybush Austin and family
Jacklyn Higgs Higgs
May 11, 2020
Scott was a very talented person. I enjoyed working with him at Hershey. Sympathy to his family.
Theresa
Coworker
