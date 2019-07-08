Yaskin

Scott Yaskin, the beloved and cherished son of Michael Yaskin III and Mary Yaskin (Mulligan), and fiancee of Patsy Leroe with children Raymond, Valerie and Marcos Leroe, suddenly passed away 05 July 2019, at St Vincent Southside Center for Caring Community Hospice with family by his side.

Scott was born 13 January 1968 in Arlington Heights, Il. He was raised in a Navy Family and lived in Hoffman Estates, Il., Portsmouth, Va., Glenview, IL., San Diego, Ca., Alameda, Ca., Las Vegas, NV., and spent time in ST. Thomas, VI with his mother Mary, until he settled down in Florida where he met his fiancee Patsy and moved from Tampa to enjoy life in Jacksonville. He attended DeVry University at a very young age and was gifted to become highly proficient and skilled with various types of computer coding and computer systems management. He enjoyed accomplishments with various IT Systems programs and ultimately became a certified IT Security Engineer. Scott was known for his many talents, spirited personality, being a dedicated Raiders football fan and love for family. His ashes will be spread at sea where he enjoyed life most.

The family has requested that donations in lieu of flowers, be made to;

St Vincent Medical Center Southside at stvincentsfoundation.org.

St Vincent Southside Center for Caring Community Hospice at communityhospice.com or the American Liver Foundation at Liverfoundation.org.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 8 to July 9, 2019