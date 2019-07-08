Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Yaskin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Yaskin

Add a Memory
Scott Yaskin Obituary
Yaskin
Scott Yaskin, the beloved and cherished son of Michael Yaskin III and Mary Yaskin (Mulligan), and fiancee of Patsy Leroe with children Raymond, Valerie and Marcos Leroe, suddenly passed away 05 July 2019, at St Vincent Southside Center for Caring Community Hospice with family by his side.
Scott was born 13 January 1968 in Arlington Heights, Il. He was raised in a Navy Family and lived in Hoffman Estates, Il., Portsmouth, Va., Glenview, IL., San Diego, Ca., Alameda, Ca., Las Vegas, NV., and spent time in ST. Thomas, VI with his mother Mary, until he settled down in Florida where he met his fiancee Patsy and moved from Tampa to enjoy life in Jacksonville. He attended DeVry University at a very young age and was gifted to become highly proficient and skilled with various types of computer coding and computer systems management. He enjoyed accomplishments with various IT Systems programs and ultimately became a certified IT Security Engineer. Scott was known for his many talents, spirited personality, being a dedicated Raiders football fan and love for family. His ashes will be spread at sea where he enjoyed life most.
The family has requested that donations in lieu of flowers, be made to;
St Vincent Medical Center Southside at stvincentsfoundation.org.
St Vincent Southside Center for Caring Community Hospice at communityhospice.com or the American Liver Foundation at Liverfoundation.org.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 8 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.