Dr. Seaton Alfred (Al) Washburn, 84, was called home to his heavenly Father on Sunday, May 10th, 2020. He was a resident of Taylor Manor Nursing Home in Versailles, Kentucky prior to a short stay at Bluegrass Hospice Care at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born on October 16th, 1935 to the late Seaton Max Washburn and Cassie Staten Washburn. He was also elder brother to the late Max Everett Washburn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia (Smith) Washburn. He is survived by daughter, Allison Miller (Rev. Kenneth A. Miller) of Weston, West Virginia, and sons, Mark Washburn of Benbrook, Texas, and Michael Washburn (Ruth Hughes) of Georgetown, Kentucky.
He was known as "Granddaddy" by his six grandchildren: Mallory Miller (Corey Adams), Nolan Miller, Alan-Michael Washburn, Marin Washburn, Michelle Washburn, Hannah Washburn, in addition to one great-granddaughter, Lorelei Diane Adams.
Dr. Washburn was a graduate of Stetson University in Deland, Florida. It was in college that he married his wife, Sylvia. Al received his Master's of Church Music and Doctor of Musical Arts from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. He had a sabbatical year at Ruschlikon Seminary in Zurich, Switzerland. Al was a former Professor of Music at several seminaries in the United States and served as Music Department Chairman at two seminaries. At the college level, Al served as Professor of Music at Brewton-Parker College in Vidalia, Georgia. He was an exceptional church musician, serving as organist and choir director to many Baptist and Methodist churches, including most recently at First United Methodist Church located in Jacksonville, Florida. He also served as organist and choir director at Baptist churches in Louisville, Kentucky. He led concerts, international music tours, revivals, lectures, and was the adjudicator for many music festivals.
Al's gift of music began at an early age with piano lessons. As a teenager, he played the organ at the local funeral home and became the organist at his local Baptist church in his hometown of Shelby, North Carolina. He was employed at his father's hardware store where he kept things organized and clean. Admired for having many talents, he often hosted dinner parties with his wife and entertained guests with his musical gifts. Al lived life to the fullest, who found pleasure in reading, taking walks on the beach, cheering on the Atlanta Braves, Jacksonville Jaguars, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Due to the current restrictions facing our nation, services will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care Center at UK HealthCare, UK Ben Roach Building, 3rd Floor, 800 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40526. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
