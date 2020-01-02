|
Whittle
Selma Lea Whittle, age 80, of Jacksonville, Florida, died December 28, 2019. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School. She was a devoted wife, mother, and Nana and loved gardening and spending time at the beach house with her family. She spent many years as a children's Sunday school teacher and was a member of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church.
Mrs. Whittle is predeceased by her husband, William D. Whittle, and her parents, Rosburn and Dorothy Green. She is survived by her daughters, LeaAnn (Michael) Luter and Elizabeth (Chris) Dent, and her son, Stephen Whittle; her sister, Judi (Dave) Kelsey; 7 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special aunt, Marian Augustine.
The memorial service will be announced at a later date at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020