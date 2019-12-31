Home

J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-924-9400
Celebration Service for Miss Serenity Ta'nay Manning will be 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020, at First New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 4835 Soutel Drive, Rev. Dr. James Sampson, Pastor. Visitation Friday at The Soutel Chapel from 5 ~ 7:00 PM. Interment in Restlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. 904.924.9400. View full obit @jefralin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
