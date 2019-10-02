|
On September 28, 2019, Shane Patrick Shaffer, loving father, son, and brother passed away at the age of 28. Shane was born on February 7,1991 in Jacksonville, FL to Marty and Sharon (Costello) Shaffer. Shane with his girlfriend Terrika had one loving and beautiful daughter Ambrea.
Shane had a true love for life. Either outdoors surfing, skating, or participating with friends and family, he always smiled and enjoyed his time shared with others.
Spending time with his daughter Ambrea was his one true passion. Shane had a loving and friendly personality with an infectious smile and laugh.
Shane is survived by his daughter Ambrea and girlfriend Terrika; father and mother Marty and Sharon; brothers and sisters, Bryan, Daniel, Ross, Brent, Shannon, and Cailin; also, several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Shane's life, love, and passion are now passed on to them.
Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church on State Road 13, North.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to Shane's daughter Ambrea through a go fund me page @ https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-the-name-of-shane-for-his-daughter-ambrea.
