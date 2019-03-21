Home

ROEBUCK
Ms. Sharenda J. Roebuck (31) slept away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Norma Roebuck; father, Benny Roebuck; brother, Kevin Roebuck; two nephews, Devin Roebuck and Calvin Roebuck; and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing Service will be held 11:00am, Saturday, March 23 at the Greater Refuge Temple, 1317 Rowe Ave, Bishop Gentle L. Groover, Sr., Pastor. Ms. Roebuck will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., March 22 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Southside Chapel and Sat. from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. Professional Services from Heart in the care of the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St (904) 399-4150.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 21, 2019
