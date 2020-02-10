|
Aquilo
Sharon D. Aquilo, age 82, of Elkton passed away on February 4, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan and moved to Florida 57 years ago. She married the love of her life, Raymond Aquilo in 2012.
She is survived by her brother, Richard Howe; nephews, Robert Drake, Robin Drake, Riley Drake, Ricardo Drake, Gary Howe; neice, Debbie Ledesma, Mary Orlander . She was preceded in death by siblings, Robert Drake, Sr and Frances Jean.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Sharon's care givers Nadine and Brittany and Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.
St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020