Cohen
Sharon Siegel Cohen, 1957-2020
If you're reading this, then I finally lost my battle with ALS. I like to have the last word, so here are my final thoughts. Since I was diagnosed in 2018, I tried to fight the disease with grace and dignity. I was surrounded by my family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, doctors and caregivers who became my warriors.
In 1939, in his iconic speech, baseball legend Lou Gehrig said he felt like the luckiest man on the face of the earth. Despite this cruel disease, I often felt like the luckiest woman on earth.
I was married to the love of my life, Joel Cohen, for 27 years. He died in October 2019 and before his death, he had become my caregiver. He would have been touched by all the love and support I had.
Our son Martin was our pride and joy. He will continue to make us proud through hard work, compassion and humor. My parents, Helen and Eddie Siegel were by my side every day; always there to help and encourage me. I was lucky they were my role models.
My sister Frances Schube was my champion. I'm lucky to have her, my brother-in-law Mike Schube, my nephew Ryan and our dear Darci in my life.
I appreciate the love and kindness Joel's brother Stan and my sister-in-law Nancy showed me. They were here for Martin as well. I am lucky to have my Aunt Rosalind, Uncle Phillip and many cousins in my journey. I feel lucky to have my amazing friends. Through my battle, they have been at my side. They are beautiful, compassionate and showed me love every day. I am honored they were in my life.
My other family was at WJXT, Channel 4. I worked there as Executive Producer for 33 years. My colleagues have been with me through my journey, and they have rallied to help me. It was a joy and privilege to work with them.
I graduated from Wolfson High School in 1975 and my wonderful classmates have been there with encouragement. A proud Gator, I graduated from UF in 1979. I was President of Delta Phi Epsilon Sorority and my sisters came from around the country to be with me.
In my career I worked at WSB in Atlanta and then at WTVT in Tampa. The friends and colleagues I made in Atlanta and Tampa touched my life in many ways.
I was lucky to have neighbors who have been so thoughtful. I was lucky to have Dr. Michael Pulley and his team at UF Health overseeing my care.
I was lucky to have Melissa, Joy and Danielle taking care of me at my home with such sweetness. I was lucky to be inspired by Evan Yegelwel. I was lucky to be on the regional board of ALS. I was honored to receive the courage award from Orangetheory Fitness and become an ALS ambassador from the Florida ALS chapter.
I was lucky to be on the Board of River Garden Hebrew Home and a member of the Jacksonville Jewish Center.
During one of the ALS walks, my team was named Sharon's Songbirds. When anybody left or retired at WJXT, I wrote them a song and sang it. Of all the songs that I can think of, the one that now means the most to me is "Thanks for the Memories."
I am lucky to have had a wonderful life. My final wish is to find a cure for ALS. Lou Gehrig was diagnosed in 1939. It's time to find a cure.
Thank you all for being part of my life.
There will be a private family graveside funeral service with a memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020