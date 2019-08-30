|
Farshing
Sharon Gunter Farshing went home to Jesus on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the age of 74. Sharon was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. To know her was to love her. Her caring, open, and magnetic personality was evidenced in her love for others. Sharon was especially drawn to children and they all felt her affection for them. She fell in love with any and every baby she ever met. Sharon's warm and infectious presence lit up a room. She was a devoted and nurturing mother, and also found time to serve on church committees, do volunteer work, and become a registered nurse working in labor and delivery and pediatrics. Sharon cherished her dogs as well and spent many volunteer hours working with Canines for Warriors. Sharon will be remembered for so many things including her quick wit, her fun loving mischievous nature, her artistic and creative gifts, and her love for her family.
Sharon is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Ruth Gunter. She leaves behind her loving and devoted husband, Donald D. Farshing, Jr. and four siblings, Charles Gunter (Suellen), Howard Gunter (Edna), Meg Kecseti (Frank), and Cathy Joseph (Raymond).
She will be tremendously missed by her children Lesley W. Foltz (Scott), Amy W. Beckman (Rob), and Richard S. Williams, Jr. (Susan) and the 20 grandchildren she completely adored.
A Celebration of Sharon's life will be held on September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Sharon may make contributions to St. John's Cathedral, Community Hospice and Palliative Care NE Florida, or St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children.
