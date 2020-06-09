Gunderson
Sharon Gunderson passed away on June 3, 2020. She is survived by her sister Cynthia (Fred) Chambers, two brothers Joe Doney and David (Jeanne) Doney, several nieces and nephews, her forever very closest friend Craig Harris, and her four-legged baby Finn.
She is predeceased by her father and mother Joseph and Dorothy Doney and sister Janice (Greg) Harker.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.