Sharon Teresa Johnson, age 69, passed away on November 7, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She graduated with her Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Emmanuel College in Boston, Massachusetts. She worked as a social worker in both Brooklyn, NY and Jacksonville, FL. She was a loving mother to three and grandmother to eight. She spent a lot of time with her family. Mrs. Johnson is preceded in death by her husband; Emmitt Johnson Jr, her father; Isadore Andrade, and mother; Mary Andrade. She is survived by her sons; Matthew Johnson (Lynn) and Daniel Johnson (Amanda), daughter; Emily Rush (Alan), grandchildren; Alyssa, Jaeden, Nathaniel, Andrew, Alan, Ethan, Malia, and Gabriel and brothers; Thomas and Robert Andrade, and sisters; Mary and Judith. Visitation will be held 5-7 pm with rosary at 6pm Friday November 15, 2019 and funeral service 11 am Saturday November 16, 2019 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS CHAPEL HILLS FUNERAL HOME, 850 St. Johns Bluff Road North Jacksonville, Florida 32225. Interment to follow at Chapel Hills Memory Gardens.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019