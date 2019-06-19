|
|
Nugent
NUGENT - Sharon Denise "Lady" Nugent, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on June 12, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11AM at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, 11046 Harts Road. Mrs. Nugent's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 19 to June 20, 2019