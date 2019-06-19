Home

POWERED BY

Services
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Resources
More Obituaries for ShAron Nugent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ShAron Nugent

Obituary Condolences

ShAron Nugent Obituary
Nugent
NUGENT - Sharon Denise "Lady" Nugent, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on June 12, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11AM at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, 11046 Harts Road. Mrs. Nugent's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 19 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now