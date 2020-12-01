Connor
Sharon O'Steen Connor, 90, passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2020, from Parkinson's and dementia. Sharon was a Jacksonville native, attended FSU, was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, a charter member of the FSU Flying High Circus (1947-1949). She obtained her Master's Degree in Education from Jacksonville University while teaching for the Duval County School board. Her achievements included designing a curriculum to help build more customized learning content for the Jacksonville public schools. During her tenure, segregation was taking place in the schools, which helped create powerful stories from her classroom experiences, which she shared, in an effort to teach tolerance and understanding. She loved all of her students and held many fond memories. She would proudly display a Christmas tree hook rug, with hand made ornaments from her 5th-grade class at South San Jose Elementary, every year, until recently.
Sharon's accomplishments served her community and family as a teacher, business owner, president of Pilot Club, and PTA, member of Mandarin and Southside Women's clubs, Garden Club, as well as Girl Scout leader and longtime member of All Saints Episcopal Church. Sharon's great love of nature and animals taught her children and students compassion and respect for all creatures. Her love of world travel, symphony, and bridge club kept her life and mind full.
Sharon is predeceased by her first husband of 48 years, Bernie W. O'Steen, sister Gail Cowen Schmalz, and leaves behind her sister Jan Koski, loving husband of 21 years, Martin Connor, and Sharon's adult children, Tamara McKay, Todd O'Steen, and Shelly Bolton, their 7 children and 2 great-grandchildren, Marty's adult children Anni Cecil, Jim Connor and Maureen Connor, 2 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Due to COVID, the family will not be holding a service.
If you would like to make a donation in Sharon's memory, please consider the Jax Humane Society.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com