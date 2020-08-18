TISON
Sharon Conner Tison, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020 after a 12 month struggle with cancer. She was born on March 17, 1948 in Folkston, Georgia and daughter of the late Carlile L. Conner, Sr. and Dorothy Hassel Conner. Sharon was a retired employee with the Nassau County School System serving for 28.5 years. She was an active member at First Baptist Church Downtown and was a member of the Gideons Ladies Auxiliary – Northwest Jacksonville Camp. Sharon was a great Christian witness to her many friends and relatives. Surviving family include her husband of 22 years, Robert Tison; 2 children: Michele (David) Spencer and John (Aimee) Higginbotham; 2 step daughters: Pauline Rozier and Paulette (Rey) Gutierrez; 10 grandchildren: William, Grayson, Adyson, Genevieve, Wayne, Bradley, Jacob (fiancé Summer), Sabrina, Keanna (fiancé Chris) and Rey; 4 great grandchildren: Caylin, Danielle, Mary and C.J.; 1 brother: Carlile L. (Fay) Conner, Jr.; many nieces, nephews and host of friends. Graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Tison Cemetery on Dunns Creek Road with Mr. Terry Davidson, officiating. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Peeples Family Funeral Home, 14165 N. Main Street, with Dr. Heath Lambert, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice https://www.communityhospice.com/give/
or to Johnson University Florida – Robert & Sharon Tison, 1011 Bill Beck Blvd., Kissimmee, FL 34744 https://johnsonu.edu/donate/florida/
