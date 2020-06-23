Carroll
Shawn Lawrence Carroll, 50, was born in Chillicothe, OH on May 22, 1970 to Terry Carroll and Sheila Stauffer Carroll. Shawn passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center South.
He grew up in Chillicothe and spent many years working on his family farm. After graduating from Southeastern High School, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1990 and served as a P3 Flight Engineer. Shawn began his JEA career in 1998 as an Apprentice Lineman. He was a dedicated employee and eventually worked his way to become an Electric Maintenance Coordinator.
Shawn was a member of The Jacksonville Supervisor's Association and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was an active member of Fruit Cove Baptist Church where he was recently saved and baptized.
Shawn enjoyed watching NCAA and NFL Football and was dedicated to his favorite teams—the Florida Gators, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Jacksonville Jaguars—every weekend. He was a fan of NASCAR and enjoyed playing golf with his father, son, and friends. His biggest passion was spending quality time with his family and friends laughing and having a good time. Everyone who spent time with Shawn knows that his infectious laugh would light up a room.
Shawn will be remembered as a devoted husband to Susan and loving father to Brandon, and stepfather to Apryl and Larry (deceased). He was a caring son, brother, uncle, brother-in law, son-in-law and friend to all who loved him.
Shawn is predeceased in death by paternal grandmother, Betty (Sturgill) Tillis; paternal step-grandmother, Glenola Carroll; maternal grandparents, Bob Stauffer and Helen (Shewalter) Stauffer; stepson, Larry Murph, Jr.; father-in-law, William Ganey.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Susan Carroll; son, Brandon Carroll; father, Terry Carroll; mother, Sheila (Stauffer) Carroll; step-mother, Cathy Carroll Lamm; sister, Denise Carroll; brother, Tyler Carroll; grandfather, Vernon Lawrence Carroll; daughter-in-law, Ginny Murph; grandchildren, Caeden, William, Noah; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers include Angel Vilchez, Nick Stafford, Rocky Waldroup, Dustin Kanady, David Escobar, and Bert Sparks.
The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time; special thanks to Pastor Tim Maynard and their Fruit Cove Baptist Church family for everything you all have done.
Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Thursday, June 25 at Fruit Cove Baptist Church followed by the Celebration of Life at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL (904) 288-0025. Please sign the guestbook at hgmandarin.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.