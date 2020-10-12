1/
Shelby Brown
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brown
Shelby Nelms Brown, 79, entered her eternal rest on Sunday morning, October 11th, 2020.
Mrs. Brown was born in Sylvester Georgia before moving to Jacksonville. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1959. Mrs. Brown was a bookkeeper for several businesses throughout the years before retiring. She was a faithful member of Hollyford Baptist Church.
Mrs. Brown is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Jimmie L Nelms, Sr; nephew, Jimmie L Nelms, jr numerous other family members including her husband of 57 years, Earl David Brown, Jr.
Mrs. Brown is survived by a sister, Shirley (Billie) Thomas; a brother, Jimmie (Pam) Nelms; son, Alan (Debbie) Brown and a daughter, Renee' (Jay) Henshaw; 7 grandchildren Jonathan Cook, Clara Henshaw, Christopher and Ashley Brown, Amanda Schumacher, T.J. Copeland, Erica Loring; 12 great-grandkids, Austin, Taylor, Emma, Collin, Hunter, Alyssa, Ansley, Waylon, Kacey, Colby, Cliff and Forrest.
A special " Shopping Buddy", Nancy Nelms (also a sister-in-law) who became even closer since daddy and Uncle Butch passed. Oh, the stories these two could tell!!
The family will receive family and friends at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave., Jax, FL 32218 from 5 pm - 7 pm Wednesday, October 14th. The Funeral will be Thursday, October 15th, at Hollyford Baptist Church, 150 Ford Ave, Jax. Fl, with Dr. Alan Brown and Pastor Joe Griffin officiating. Entombment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
1426 Rowe Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-768-2596
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved