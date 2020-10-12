Brown
Shelby Nelms Brown, 79, entered her eternal rest on Sunday morning, October 11th, 2020.
Mrs. Brown was born in Sylvester Georgia before moving to Jacksonville. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1959. Mrs. Brown was a bookkeeper for several businesses throughout the years before retiring. She was a faithful member of Hollyford Baptist Church.
Mrs. Brown is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Jimmie L Nelms, Sr; nephew, Jimmie L Nelms, jr numerous other family members including her husband of 57 years, Earl David Brown, Jr.
Mrs. Brown is survived by a sister, Shirley (Billie) Thomas; a brother, Jimmie (Pam) Nelms; son, Alan (Debbie) Brown and a daughter, Renee' (Jay) Henshaw; 7 grandchildren Jonathan Cook, Clara Henshaw, Christopher and Ashley Brown, Amanda Schumacher, T.J. Copeland, Erica Loring; 12 great-grandkids, Austin, Taylor, Emma, Collin, Hunter, Alyssa, Ansley, Waylon, Kacey, Colby, Cliff and Forrest.
A special " Shopping Buddy", Nancy Nelms (also a sister-in-law) who became even closer since daddy and Uncle Butch passed. Oh, the stories these two could tell!!
The family will receive family and friends at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave., Jax, FL 32218 from 5 pm - 7 pm Wednesday, October 14th. The Funeral will be Thursday, October 15th, at Hollyford Baptist Church, 150 Ford Ave, Jax. Fl, with Dr. Alan Brown and Pastor Joe Griffin officiating. Entombment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.
