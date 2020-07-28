Ward
Shelby Lynn Lakay Ward passed away on July 22, 2020. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel, 1504 Gandy Street. The late Mrs. Ward will rest at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, July 31st, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the chapel on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Restlawn Cemeteries by "The Mortuaries That Care"…MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
