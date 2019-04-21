Services Broadus-Raines Funeral Home 501 Spring Street Green Cove Springs , FL 32043 904-284-4000 Resources More Obituaries for Sheldon Morris Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sheldon Alexander Morris

Sheldon Alexander Morris (Sandy), 88, of Fleming Island, FL, died peacefully on Friday, March 29, at the Pavilion in Penney Farm Retirement Community.

He was the son of Dr. Kenneth A. Morris and Mildred Pool Morris. Born on August 27, 1930, he was always proud to be a native-born citizen of Jacksonville.

He attended local schools and graduated from the Bolles School. He formed many close friendships, which he valued throughout his lifetime. He was a forestry major at the University of the South, Suwanee, Tennessee. While at Suwanee, he affiliated with Sigma Nufraternity. After his education and military commitments-U. S. Air Force- he was employed by the St. Regis Paper Company. After this he returned to Jacksonville and entered the field of home construction.

After an apprenticeship with the Hercules Company, he launched his own Morris Construction Company. With a small loan from his father, a keg of nails in the back seat, his car became his new office. Sandy had a gift for site selection- envisioning homes, apartments, shopping centers from the land surrounding him. He was often named "a dirt man". From multi-family housing to single family housing projects, his career took a new direction. He began many garden apartments which his company built locally and throughout the state. He was also involved in land development for residential and commercial properties, such as Belair, apartments in Arlington, the French Quarter, Spanish Quarter, Timuquana Village, San Juan Villas as well as developing acreage in Baymeadows, Brannon Field, Clay County, and statewide in Sarasota and Ft. Lauderdale and Cashiers, North Carolina. Sandy was favored with the loyalty and capabilities of others who contributed their gifts and talents to making his visions a reality. Together they provided quality housing still enjoyed by families today.

He served his community as a board member of the following: Salvation Army, Clay County, Daniel Memorial Home, St. Andrews School, Tennessee: Clay County Committee of 100. He was a founding member of the Heritage Bank of Clay County and Clay Video. He served as vestryman to two Mission Churches-St. Peter's Episcopal Church (1960's) and St. Margaret's Church-Hibernia (1970's). All of these associations were richly rewarding.

Sandy married Nancy Hoopes in 1959. They would have celebrated their sixtieth anniversary in September. Together they raised their two sons, Michael (Mike) and Sheldon (Scott) in the Clay County area; first in Orange Park before moving to their present location on Fleming Island. Together they traveled to many points of interest: Antarctica, Europe, South America, and Israel. Sandy returned to Israel three more times- a favorite destination. In recent years the family vacationed in North Carolina and Maine.

Sandy will be remembered for his sense of adventure and good sportsmanship; with his love of the outdoors, many of his activities included boating, swimming, hunting and fishing- which he, especially, enjoyed with likeminded friends. Being a bit of a risk taker, he met many challenges; mountain climbing in Switzerland, white water rafting, and sky diving.

Sandy is predeceased by his parents, his sister Lockwood Morris Holmes, and his son, Sheldon A. Morris (Scott).

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, son, Michael A. Morris (Mike), his brother, Kenneth A. Morris Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews.

A true Southern gentleman(with a kick). He will be missed by all.

The family is grateful for loving care given to Sandy at the Isle, Pavilion at Penney Farms and special caregivers in his home.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Anglican Church-5804 Highway 17 South, Fleming Island on April 26, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.

Any donations in honor of Sandy may be made to a .

