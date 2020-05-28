Shelia Britton
1947 - 2020
Shelia Lou Britton, 72, passed away on May 26, 2020. She was born in Paintsville, KY and will be missed dearly by her loving family. Mrs. Britton is survived by her husband of 49 years, David Britton; daughter, Shelli Franz; and 2 grandchildren: Cole Unger and Brett Franz. Family will receive friends 6-8 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Holly Hill Funeral Home
