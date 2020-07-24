1/1
Sheri Lynn Waterman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waterman
Sheri Lynn Waterman, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida passed away July 9, 2020 after a battle with breast cancer. Sheri was born on May 22, 1959 in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Sheri grew up on her family's farm where she developed her positive attitude, friendly personality and strong work ethic. Sheri graduated from Oskaloosa High School where she played golf, basketball, softball and developed life-long friends. She studied at Iowa State and later earned a Dental Hygiene degree from Des Moines Community College. Sheri moved to Dallas, Texas and worked as a Dental Hygienist. There she met and married Philip C. Waterman, Jr. in October 1984. Together they moved to New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington DC, Baton Rouge, St. Paul and Ponte Vedra Beach having two wonderful children (Cogan & Conner Ann), raising them to appreciate many different people and places. Sheri worked as a Dental Hygienist in multiple states, Sales/Operations/Art Creation at Karen Robertson Design and as a Sales Associate/Designer at J.Turner & Co. in Ponte Vedra Beach. Sheri never met a stranger, was a powerfully loyal friend and loved by her family. She is survived by her husband Philip Jr., son Philip "Cogan" III (Sara), and her daughter Conner Ann, as well as her parents Ted and Connie Overbergen, her sister Victoria O'Brien (Jack) and brother Todd Overbergen (Rhonda).
Due to Covid-19 issues, a private memorial service will be held on Ponte Vedra Beach to honor our Sheri.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Memorial service
on the beach
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
July 24, 2020
Victoria OBrien
Sister
July 24, 2020
Victoria OBrien
Sister
July 24, 2020
Victoria OBrien
Sister
July 24, 2020
Victoria OBrien
Sister
July 24, 2020
Victoria OBrien
Sister
July 24, 2020
Victoria OBrien
Sister
July 24, 2020
Victoria OBrien
Sister
July 24, 2020
I still can hardly believe our awesome and always upbeat friend is gone. Sheri was truly an inspiration to everyone who knew her. Her bubbly personality, kindness, energy, great athleticism in her sports teams we played in together of tennis and bowling league and her never ending smile. I truly loved that beautiful lady.
Vicki Andrews
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved