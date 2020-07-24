Waterman
Sheri Lynn Waterman, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida passed away July 9, 2020 after a battle with breast cancer. Sheri was born on May 22, 1959 in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Sheri grew up on her family's farm where she developed her positive attitude, friendly personality and strong work ethic. Sheri graduated from Oskaloosa High School where she played golf, basketball, softball and developed life-long friends. She studied at Iowa State and later earned a Dental Hygiene degree from Des Moines Community College. Sheri moved to Dallas, Texas and worked as a Dental Hygienist. There she met and married Philip C. Waterman, Jr. in October 1984. Together they moved to New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington DC, Baton Rouge, St. Paul and Ponte Vedra Beach having two wonderful children (Cogan & Conner Ann), raising them to appreciate many different people and places. Sheri worked as a Dental Hygienist in multiple states, Sales/Operations/Art Creation at Karen Robertson Design and as a Sales Associate/Designer at J.Turner & Co. in Ponte Vedra Beach. Sheri never met a stranger, was a powerfully loyal friend and loved by her family. She is survived by her husband Philip Jr., son Philip "Cogan" III (Sara), and her daughter Conner Ann, as well as her parents Ted and Connie Overbergen, her sister Victoria O'Brien (Jack) and brother Todd Overbergen (Rhonda).
Due to Covid-19 issues, a private memorial service will be held on Ponte Vedra Beach to honor our Sheri.
