Shirley Marie Thomas Belcher passed away on June 9, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Rhodell, WV, on October 7, 1929, and was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn K. Thomas and George W. Thomas, and her brother, Robert A. Thomas.
Shirley graduated from Stoco High School, Lego W VA, at age 16 and attended West Virginia Wesleyan College. She continued her education at Marshall University, as a founding member of the Alpha Xi Delta fraternity chapter, graduating in 1951. She also earned a Master of Education Degree from University of Florida. Shirley and her husband, Russell Belcher, moved from West Virginia to Jacksonville, FL., in 1952, after she was hired by Duval County School Board. Shirley was a teacher at John Gorrie Junior High School, Englewood, and Ribault High Schools. Shirley was active in the Alpha Xi Delta alumnae association, the Jacksonville Garden Club, and the University Hospital Auxiliary Board. She enjoyed working in the gift shop and was the Auxiliary Board President for several years. Shirley enjoyed playing tennis at Hidden Hills Country Club. She and Russell were fans of all Jacksonville University and UF sports, professional baseball, basketball, and football. They enjoyed attending sporting events, entertaining, and traveling together. She was a member of Arlington United Methodist Church.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Russell, of almost 68 years, her daughter Sandra Stone (Lewis), son Rev. Russell Belcher (Kathleen), son Alan Belcher (Pamela) and son Eliot Scott Belcher, her sister Patricia Belcher (Dean), eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Arlington Park Cemetery and Funeral Home.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32211
