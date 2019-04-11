|
SIMPO
Shirley A. Simpo (76) passed away on April 5, 2019. She was born on June 7, 1942 in Waycross, GA to the late Bobby Lee and Lillie Mae Jones. She was a dedicated member of All People International Church. She was preceded in death by the former husband, James H. Simpo; brother, Freddie Kitchen; sister, Mae Francis Brooks; and grandson, Lazarius Kitchen. She is survived by sons, Larry Kitchen (Roshanda), James Simpo, Tyrone Simpo (Charlene) and Kendrick Simpo; sister, Mary Wood; brother, Bobby Jones ; and several grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00am, Sat., April 13 at the All People International Church, 1993 Edgewood Ave W, Bishop A. T. Jones, Pastor. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Fri., April 12 at the Northside Chapel and Sat. from 9am until the hour of service at the church.
Professional Services from the Heart in care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 11, 2019