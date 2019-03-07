|
|
WALKER
Mrs. Shirley A. Walker, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on February 28, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11AM at Bridegroom Apostolic Church, 8117 Thrasher Ave. Mrs. Walker's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:30PM - 7:30PM at the church.
Arrangements entrusted to the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 7, 2019