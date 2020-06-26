Shirley Allen Smith
1932 - 2020
Smith
Shirley Allen Smith of Jacksonville, Florida died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Sunbeam Hospice in Jacksonville, Florida at the age of 88.
Allen grew up in Laurel, Mississippi in a house built by his father. He attended Ole' Miss, where he met Doyle Frances Scott, who became his wife of 65 years. They both went on to earn PhDs at Purdue.
Allen had an active clinical psychology practice in Jacksonville starting in the late 1960s and is remembered by many for his smile and sense of humor. He is survived by his wife Fran, their three children Carl, Kathryn, and Lenny, and four grandchildren Kali, Ryan, Elissa and David, and extended family Cathy, Joe, and Ellen.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the NAACP Empowerment Programs charity.
A memorial service will be held online on July 5, 2020, at 13:00 Eastern time; for joining details please contact Lksmithanderson@icloud.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 26 to Jul. 4, 2020.
