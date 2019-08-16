|
Shirley Ann Johnson Long, age 91, passed away on August 9, 2019, where she lived in the Westminster Woods on Julington Creek Community.
Fondly called "Jonnie" from childhood on, Mrs. Long graduated from Waynesboro State College and later earned a Masters in Education from the University of Delaware. In 1950 she began a long, rewarding career as a teacher, first in Pennsylvania, and then in Newark, Delaware. At the same time, she was a devoted wife to Bill and an exceptional mother to two daughters. In 1972 she was selected as an Outstanding Elementary Teacher of America. And in 1978 she was one of five women recognized by the Newark chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) for exceptional contributions to the community as an educator. Jonnie was called upon repeatedly to mentor colleagues and student-teacher.
Always artistic, Jonnie honed her skills after retiring, producing drawings and paintings; several of her pieces won awards in art shows. Moving to Ocean Pines, Maryland in 1982, she and her husband designed, built and lived in their "dream house" on the bay. She was very active in tennis, numerous clubs, and the Ocean Pines Players, having a role in 11 productions. She and her husband began traveling the globe, visiting over 50 countries in two decades. With a move to Jacksonville in 1995, Jonnie brought her mother, who became a mini-celebrity, living to the incredible age of 108 in the Westminster community.
Predeceased by just over three months by her beloved husband of 66 years, William "Bill" C. Long, Jonnie is survived by her daughters Nina Long Brown of Jacksonville, FL and M. Cassandra Hoag of Irvine, CA, as well as grandchildren Blair Brown, Taylor Brown, and Will Hoag.
