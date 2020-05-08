Shirley Ann Williams
Shirley Ann Williams, 83, a long-time resident of Jacksonville, FL, joined her Savior on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Shirley was born and raised in Memphis, TN, and then attended Harding University where she majored in education. She then attended Texas Tech University earning a Master's Degree in Psychology. This became the basis for her life-long ministry of serving others as a child psychologist and family counselor in Jacksonville. She devoted her later years to caring for her parents. Shirley readily shared her faith in Jesus Christ with all who would listen. She avidly followed the ups and downs of the Jacksonville Jaguars and enthusiastically watched their games. More recently, Shirley moved to Virginia to be closer to her family and reluctantly developed an affinity for the Washington Redskins.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Fred R. Williams and Mildred E. Miller Williams, and her younger sister, Bonnie J. Williams Brown. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Larry Brown, and nieces, Carol Hopkins and her husband, Mark, and Deborah Piszcz and her husband, Daniel. Shirley was a great-aunt to Christopher Hopkins, Melissa Hopkins, Natalie Piszcz and Nicole Piszcz. She loved her family and cherished her life-long friendship with Sylvia Love, and her husband, Joe of Memphis, TN. Sylvia and Shirley met in the first grade and through the years, despite various moves and relocations, they sustained a close friendship. Shirley's quick wit and spirited ways will be missed by all.
Shirley is interred with her parents in Anniston, AL. Shirley's family was graciously assisted by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Online condolences may be registered at
www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
