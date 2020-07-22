1/1
Shirley Cassaras
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cassaras
Shirley Anne Cassaras, age 86, of Jacksonville, FL, beloved wife of Emanuel John (Johnnie) Cassaras, entered into eternal life on July 5, 2020. In addition to her adoring husband, Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her four daughters, Vicki (Harold), Eva, Alma (Dan), Karen (Mike); one son, John; twelve grandchildren (Erin, Amy, Tara, Jay, Chris, Shirley, Tiffany, Danny, Vicky, James, Melissa, Kaitlin); seven great grandchildren; lifelong friends Stuart & Geri; and extended family and friends.
Shirley's father & mother (Johnnie & Alma) and two of her three brothers (Charles & Orville) preceded Shirley in death. Shirley will be remembered by her younger brother Johnnie and his wife Gail.
Shirley was born in 1934 in Norfolk, VA. She married the love her life, Johnnie, in 1952 and spent the next 68 years devoted to him and raising their family in Connecticut. Upon retiring, Shirley and Johnnie relocated to Jacksonville.
Shirley will be missed tremendously and always remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
9042492374
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved