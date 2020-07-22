Shirley Cassaras

Cassaras
Shirley Anne Cassaras, age 86, of Jacksonville, FL, beloved wife of Emanuel John (Johnnie) Cassaras, entered into eternal life on July 5, 2020. In addition to her adoring husband, Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her four daughters, Vicki (Harold), Eva, Alma (Dan), Karen (Mike); one son, John; twelve grandchildren (Erin, Amy, Tara, Jay, Chris, Shirley, Tiffany, Danny, Vicky, James, Melissa, Kaitlin); seven great grandchildren; lifelong friends Stuart & Geri; and extended family and friends.
Shirley's father & mother (Johnnie & Alma) and two of her three brothers (Charles & Orville) preceded Shirley in death. Shirley will be remembered by her younger brother Johnnie and his wife Gail.
Shirley was born in 1934 in Norfolk, VA. She married the love her life, Johnnie, in 1952 and spent the next 68 years devoted to him and raising their family in Connecticut. Upon retiring, Shirley and Johnnie relocated to Jacksonville.
Shirley will be missed tremendously and always remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.
