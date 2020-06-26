Shirley Cutchin
1943 - 2020
CUTCHIN
Shirley J. Cutchin (Chittum), 76, of St. Augustine, FL passed away June 18, 2020 after a brief illness. Shirley was born in Accomack County, VA to the late Burton and Minnie Chittum. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Shirley is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jerry, brothers Burton (Frances), Ronnie (Sheila), sister Becky (Jimmy), daughters Robin, Wendy (Vernon) and Jessica, grandchildren Cindy (Chad), Brandy (Clayton), Ashley, Kaleigh (Scott), and Cody, great grandchildren Caleb, Teak, Abree, Cassady, Jillian, Jasper, Mason, Jade, Carly, Evie and Arthur. Shirley is predeceased by her daughter Bambi. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cutchin residence in St. Augustine, FL on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
