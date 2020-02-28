Home

Arlington Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
6920 Lone Star Road
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 724-6384
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Arlington Park Cemetery
6921 Lone Star Rd
Jacksonville, FL
Shirley Goode Obituary
Goode
Shirley June Skinner Goode, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020. Shirley was the daughter of Ross and Aby Skinner. She graduated from Landon Jr-Sr High School in 1952. Shirley retired from the City of Jacksonville (Coliseum and Auditorium Division) as a bookkeeper. She loved her job and all of the people she worked with.
Shirley is predeceased by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Vance A. Goode Jr.; her wonderful brothers, Fred and Andy Carlson, and her youngest son Russell Goode.
Shirley is survived by beloved sons, Vance A. Goode III (Debbie) and Mark R. Goode (Conny); grandchildren, Vance Goode IV, Jennifer Lang (Andy) and Paige Goode, and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, March 5th at the Arlington Park Cemetery, 6921 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, Florida 32211. Shirley's family will be greeting guests on Wednesday evening from 6-8 pm for visitation at the Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home - (904) 724-6384.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
