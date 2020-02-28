|
Goode
Shirley June Skinner Goode, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020. Shirley was the daughter of Ross and Aby Skinner. She graduated from Landon Jr-Sr High School in 1952. Shirley retired from the City of Jacksonville (Coliseum and Auditorium Division) as a bookkeeper. She loved her job and all of the people she worked with.
Shirley is predeceased by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Vance A. Goode Jr.; her wonderful brothers, Fred and Andy Carlson, and her youngest son Russell Goode.
Shirley is survived by beloved sons, Vance A. Goode III (Debbie) and Mark R. Goode (Conny); grandchildren, Vance Goode IV, Jennifer Lang (Andy) and Paige Goode, and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, March 5th at the Arlington Park Cemetery, 6921 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, Florida 32211. Shirley's family will be greeting guests on Wednesday evening from 6-8 pm for visitation at the Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home - (904) 724-6384.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020