1/1
Shirley Grace Roberson Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wells
Shirley Grace Roberson Wells passed away on October 11, 2020 suffering from cancer of the pancreas at the Health Center of Westminster Pines, St Augustine, FL. She was born January 14, 1937 at St Vincent's Hospital in Jacksonville, FL to Edgar W and Alma G Roberson. Shirley graduated from Andrew Jackson HS in 1955. She was a cheerleader at both Kirby Smith JHS and Jackson HS, cherishing the many friends and memories during those years, that lasted throughout her life.
She married Tommy Wells on September 3, 1955, and they were a team for 65 years until her death. Tom credited Shirley with his successful career in Federal and State Law Enforcement and with saving his life on two separate occasions. During their years at Florida State University, she was especially proud of her PHT (Pushing Hubby Thru) certificate, awarded by an organization that originated with the wives of WWII and Korean War Veterans. She was an amazing woman who managed the household, raised the children and as the family Matriarch was the General in Charge during the frequent and lengthy absences of Tom during the early years of his career, as well as relocating to residences in seven different cities throughout those years.
Shirley was known throughout her life for her genuine personality and infectious smile as well as her cooking expertise. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She loved her family and particularly her grandchildren.
Shirley was predeceased by her parents, her infant son Patrick Thomas Wells, her brothers, Edgar W Roberson Jr and Patrick W Roberson, and her sister Sandra J Lindsey. She is survived by her husband Thomas, children Darbi W Harris (Dr. William) and Michael T Wells; her grandchildren Thomas Wells II, Alexandra Turley, Michelle Wells and nieces and nephews that she loved. Due to the pandemic and respect for the health of her many friends, her celebration of life service will be private and limited to family.
A very heartfelt appreciation is extended by the family to the nursing and supporting staff at Westminster Health (Ainslie) Center. Memorial donations may be made to; Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Jax, FL 32246 or Community Hospice and Palliative Care, Jax, FL 32257.
National Cremation Society of Jacksonville has served the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
6940 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
9043463331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
Dear Tom and Family

Sincere condolences on the loss of Shirley. She was a wonderful lady and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this very sad time.
Shirley will be missed by us all.
Bill & Ann Crabtree
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved