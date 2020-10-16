Wells
Shirley Grace Roberson Wells passed away on October 11, 2020 suffering from cancer of the pancreas at the Health Center of Westminster Pines, St Augustine, FL. She was born January 14, 1937 at St Vincent's Hospital in Jacksonville, FL to Edgar W and Alma G Roberson. Shirley graduated from Andrew Jackson HS in 1955. She was a cheerleader at both Kirby Smith JHS and Jackson HS, cherishing the many friends and memories during those years, that lasted throughout her life.
She married Tommy Wells on September 3, 1955, and they were a team for 65 years until her death. Tom credited Shirley with his successful career in Federal and State Law Enforcement and with saving his life on two separate occasions. During their years at Florida State University, she was especially proud of her PHT (Pushing Hubby Thru) certificate, awarded by an organization that originated with the wives of WWII and Korean War Veterans. She was an amazing woman who managed the household, raised the children and as the family Matriarch was the General in Charge during the frequent and lengthy absences of Tom during the early years of his career, as well as relocating to residences in seven different cities throughout those years.
Shirley was known throughout her life for her genuine personality and infectious smile as well as her cooking expertise. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She loved her family and particularly her grandchildren.
Shirley was predeceased by her parents, her infant son Patrick Thomas Wells, her brothers, Edgar W Roberson Jr and Patrick W Roberson, and her sister Sandra J Lindsey. She is survived by her husband Thomas, children Darbi W Harris (Dr. William) and Michael T Wells; her grandchildren Thomas Wells II, Alexandra Turley, Michelle Wells and nieces and nephews that she loved. Due to the pandemic and respect for the health of her many friends, her celebration of life service will be private and limited to family.
A very heartfelt appreciation is extended by the family to the nursing and supporting staff at Westminster Health (Ainslie) Center. Memorial donations may be made to; Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Jax, FL 32246 or Community Hospice and Palliative Care, Jax, FL 32257.
National Cremation Society of Jacksonville has served the family.
