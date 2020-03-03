Home

Ferreira Funeral Services
250 N Lowder St
Macclenny, FL 32063
(904) 259-5700
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ferreira Funeral Services
250 N Lowder St
Macclenny, FL 32063
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Macclenny, FL
Shirley Hampton


1936 - 2020
Shirley Hampton Obituary
Hampton
Hampton - Shirley Hampton, 83 went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ from her home in Jacksonville, FL on Friday, February 28, 2020 to be reunited with her loving husband, Rev. John Hampton, who was called to Heaven 26 years prior.
Family and friends will be able to join together to celebrate her life during her viewing between 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Ferreira Funeral Services Chapel. The Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, Macclenny FL with Pastor Donnie Williams Sr. and Pastor Philip Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Brandy Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the building fund at Redeemed Church P.O. Box 53 Worthington Springs, FL 32697. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services, 250 N. Lowder St Macclenny, FL 32063 (904) 259-5700. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
