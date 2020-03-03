|
|
Hampton
Hampton - Shirley Hampton, 83 went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ from her home in Jacksonville, FL on Friday, February 28, 2020 to be reunited with her loving husband, Rev. John Hampton, who was called to Heaven 26 years prior.
Family and friends will be able to join together to celebrate her life during her viewing between 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Ferreira Funeral Services Chapel. The Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, Macclenny FL with Pastor Donnie Williams Sr. and Pastor Philip Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Brandy Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the building fund at Redeemed Church P.O. Box 53 Worthington Springs, FL 32697. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services, 250 N. Lowder St Macclenny, FL 32063 (904) 259-5700. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020