Shirley Joiner Thompson, 93, passed away on May 2, 2020, in Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Thompson passed peacefully in her sleep.
She was born in Camden County, GA to Marion Clayborne Joiner & Elmira Virginia Drury Joiner where she lived for many years, and graduated from Woodbine High School before moving to Jacksonville, FL to raise her 2 children with her husband Benjamin Warren Thompson Sr. After retirement, she moved back to Camden County where she and her husband lived for most of the rest of their lives.
Mrs. Thompson was actively involved in many activities, including Girl and Boy Scouts, Eastern Star, A Masonic Travel Group (where she served as Secretary and Georgia State Chaplain), and the last half of her life in genealogy tracing her family back many generations and writing several books. She received recognition in the 2004-2005 Strathmore's "Who's Who" for her contributions to genealogy. She was also a member of the Camden County Historical Commission, President of the Southern Genealogist's Exchange Society and served as secretary and active for several different historical, family and genealogy groups, including Bryan Lang's Historical Library in Woodbine, GA. Additionally, she promoted breast cancer awareness and prevention in many local and national rallies.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Warren Thompson, her sister Allene Joiner, brothers Gerald and Olan Joiner, and grandson Joseph Shawn Rosenthal.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Virginia Thompson Hildebrand of Gainesville, FL and her son, Benjamin Warren Thompson, Jr. (Barbara) of Longmont, CO, brother Clayborne Joiner (JoAnne) of St. Mary's, GA, 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 1 and a ½ great-great-grandchildren, 2 sisters-in-law Faye and Frances, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Due to our current crisis, there will only be a graveside service at Bickley Chapel in White Oak, GA. Services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 2 pm. For those who wish, donations could be made to the American Cancer Society, in her name.
