Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hewell & Sons Funeral Home
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
For more information about
Shirley Peck
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hewell & Sons Funeral Home
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Peck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley L. Peck


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley L. Peck Obituary
PECK
Mrs. Shirley L. Peck passed away at the age of 73 at the McGraw Hospice on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
A Funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 12th at 11 a.m. in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard South, Jacksonville, FL 32216 with Preacher Russ Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 11th between the hours of 6 - 8 pm.
Shirley is survived by her husband, David S. Peck of Jacksonville, FL and her two brothers, Jerry Young and Mickey Young, both of Fort Walton Beach, FL.
She was an amazing, gentle and gracious soul who will be sorely missed by her church, South Jax Church of Christ and the Heart of Jacksonville African Violet Society.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or give online at support.communityhospice.com."
My beauty, my darling, my forever sweetheart, thank you for 42 plus years. You made my life better, by simply being you. Your smile, your beauty, your patience with me, will stay with me til the time I can join you in heaven. Thank you, sweetheart, for loving me. I will love you forever, xxxx always, Dave. Condolences may be left at www.hewellfuneralhomes.com.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.