PECK

Mrs. Shirley L. Peck passed away at the age of 73 at the McGraw Hospice on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

A Funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 12th at 11 a.m. in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard South, Jacksonville, FL 32216 with Preacher Russ Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 11th between the hours of 6 - 8 pm.

Shirley is survived by her husband, David S. Peck of Jacksonville, FL and her two brothers, Jerry Young and Mickey Young, both of Fort Walton Beach, FL.

She was an amazing, gentle and gracious soul who will be sorely missed by her church, South Jax Church of Christ and the Heart of Jacksonville African Violet Society.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or give online at support.communityhospice.com."

My beauty, my darling, my forever sweetheart, thank you for 42 plus years. You made my life better, by simply being you. Your smile, your beauty, your patience with me, will stay with me til the time I can join you in heaven. Thank you, sweetheart, for loving me. I will love you forever, xxxx always, Dave. Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 8, 2019