Monroe

Surrounded by her family, Shirley Lucille Monroe of Jacksonville, Florida went to be with her Lord on May 10th, 2019 after battling cancer. She was born, Shirley Lucille Golden, on July 1st, 1939 in Raven, Virginia to Lillian Marie Golden and Earl Emmett Golden.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Archie Earl Monroe, Jr., one brother, Glen Emmett Golden (Tammy Golden) of Morristown, TN, two daughters, Vickie White King and Felicia White Colley, both of Jacksonville, FL, six grandchildren, Lew King (Crystal King) of Evans WV, Nina Howell, Leslie King, Briana Maynard, (Phillip Maynard), Noel White, John White, all of Jacksonville, FL and Gabriel Colley of Spanaway, WA, 8 great-grandchildren, Emily King, Ian King, Avah White, Sophia Howell, Logan Howell, Kingsley Maynard, Myers White, and Mason Watson.

Shirley taught Kindergarten at Second Baptist Church in Ravenswood, WV in the sixties. She loved to travel and spent two years in Australia in the seventies. She was a passionate reader and knitter. Shirley knitted items for Coats and Clark for their instruction guides before going to work at State Farm Insurance where she retired after seventeen years. She spent the rest of her days enjoying life with her husband and family.

Her family and friends paid this tribute to her, "Shirley walked through life with grace and the Lord at her side. She enjoyed simple pleasures like having coffee with friends, taking in a Braves' Game with her husband, and enjoying family gatherings. She will be missed by all who knew her."

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11 am at Jacksonville Memory Gardens, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 5PM-7PM at the funeral home.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 13 to May 14, 2019