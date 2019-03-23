Home

BOYLSTON
Shirley Lynette Boylston passed away on March 19, 2019. Mrs. Boylston was born in Jacksonville and resided on the Northside. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School. She was a member of Wesley Fellowship United Methodist Church on Pearl Street where she was a very active longtime member. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherill Lynette Atkins and brother, Earl David Brown. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Larry M. Boylston; 1 son, Gordon "Scott" Boylston; Son-in-law, Phillip Atkins; 3 sisters, Florence Witt (Wayne), Barbara Ann Summerlin (Dub), and Patricia Wilcox (Calvin); 2 grandchildren, Gregory Atkins and Sarah Atkins. The family would like to thank Hospice for the care and all they have done.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 with Rev. Alan Brown officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 23, 2019
