Longman

Shirley Mae Longman, 88, passed away on Wednesday, July 2, 2019. She was born in Spillertown, IL. To the late Cecil and Gladys (Wynn) Stroud. She has lived in Jacksonville since 1991 and was a member of Heavenly Heights Baptist Church Dunn Avenue. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, and will be dearly missed by all. She is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters. Survivors include her husband of 68 years: Sons, Albert Longman (Su), Walter John Longman, III (Sue), and Jonathan W. Longman, Jr.; daughters, Pamela Longman, and Giselle Longman; grandchildren, Kelly, Alexa, Katie, Ben, Ryan, and Shelly; 4 great-grandchildren. And a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 2 pm in the Heavenly Heights Baptist Church 6860 Dunn Avenue with, Pastor Ed Hall officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday starting at 1 pm. Interment will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11:30 am in the Jacksonville National Cemetery using lane # 3.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Deacons Fund at the church. Arrangements by Cedar Bay Funeral Home, Jacksonville. 714-1110

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 5 to July 6, 2019