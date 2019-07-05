Home

Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road
Jacksonville, FL 32218-3826
(904) 714-1110
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heavenly Heights Baptist Church
6860 Dunn Avenue
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Heavenly Heights Baptist Church
6860 Dunn Avenue
Shirley Mae Longman


1931 - 2019
Shirley Mae Longman Obituary
Longman
Shirley Mae Longman, 88, passed away on Wednesday, July 2, 2019. She was born in Spillertown, IL. To the late Cecil and Gladys (Wynn) Stroud. She has lived in Jacksonville since 1991 and was a member of Heavenly Heights Baptist Church Dunn Avenue. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, and will be dearly missed by all. She is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters. Survivors include her husband of 68 years: Sons, Albert Longman (Su), Walter John Longman, III (Sue), and Jonathan W. Longman, Jr.; daughters, Pamela Longman, and Giselle Longman; grandchildren, Kelly, Alexa, Katie, Ben, Ryan, and Shelly; 4 great-grandchildren. And a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 2 pm in the Heavenly Heights Baptist Church 6860 Dunn Avenue with, Pastor Ed Hall officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday starting at 1 pm. Interment will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11:30 am in the Jacksonville National Cemetery using lane # 3.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Deacons Fund at the church. Arrangements by Cedar Bay Funeral Home, Jacksonville. 714-1110
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 5 to July 6, 2019
