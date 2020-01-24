|
Mirkis
Shirley Pike Mirkis, or as we liked to call her Shirley Mae, died January 23, 2020 at home in Jacksonville, Florida surrounded by family and friends. She was 86.
Shirley was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia and attended Savannah High. She graduated top in her class and was admitted into the National Honor Society. She spent one year at the University of Georgia and then transferred to Armstrong Junior College where she studied to become a medical technologist. Shirley was always an active member of her community becoming a docent at the Hebrew Union College (Cincinnati, Ohio), chairing The Brandeis Book Sale (Cincinnati, Ohio) and tutoring the disabled (Jacksonville, Florida).
Shirley is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Leo Mirkis; her brother, Dr Benjamin Pike; mother and father, Gertrude and Sam Pike. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands: Sherry and Larry Kline of San Diego, Ca; Helene and Jim Rosenthal of New York City and granddaughters Samantha Rosenthal of Los Angeles, CA and Zoe Rosenthal of New York City, unsurpassed caregiver, Victoria Jones and trusted friends and gossip swappers of over 50 plus years, Sara Litwin, of Cincinnati, Ohio; Bobby Margol of Jacksonville, Florida and Joanne Vitner of Atlanta, Georgia.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Jan 26, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Arlington Memorial Cemetery. Shiva will follow immediately at Epping Forest.
