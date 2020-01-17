Home

Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Promise Land Baptist Church
10343 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL
1924 - 2020
Shirley Napoli Obituary
Napoli
Shirley Edith Napoli, age 95, passed away quietly in her Jacksonville home on the afternoon of January 14, 2020. Born May 12, 1924, in Callahan, Florida, she was the 2nd of 9 children, and resided in Jacksonville since the age of 17. Shirley was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She owned and managed Napoli Mobile Village for 47 years. She was a member of Promise Land Baptist Church for 78 years where she was a Sunday school teacher, treasurer and sang in the choir. She gave generously to her church, Billy Graham Crusade, International Fellowship of Christian Jews and many others in need.
She was predeceased in March 2000 by her spouse of 56 years Joseph Napoli and her son Joseph Glen Napoli in October 2013. She is survived by her brother William DiMaria (Lavone); sister Irma Fleenor (Les).; her daughter Donna Napoli Horne (Ken); son Gerald Wayne Napoli; granddaughters Julie Howell (Josh) and Natalie Walker; and great-grandchildren Cable Howell, Julia Howell and Devyn Grace Walker. Shirley was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.
A viewing will be held at Hardage-Giddens, Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Services by Senior Pastor Steve Whitcomb will be held at Promise Land Baptist Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.10343 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida. The graveside service will follow at Riverside Memorial Park and reception to follow at the church.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
