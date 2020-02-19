Home

Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
West Union Baptist Church
Interment
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Shirley Porter Obituary
Porter
Funeral service for Mrs. Shirley Jones Porter will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00AM in the West Union Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4-7PM. Interment in the Jacksonville National Cemetery Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:30AM. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
