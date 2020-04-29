Home

Shirley W. Rush 77, passed into the Lord's arms on April 5th, 2020. Shirley was retired and had a special sense of humor, she loved making everyone laugh. She spent 13 years as a volunteer in the lunch program at St. Patrick's Catholic School. She dearly loved each of her kids. She is survived by her husband of 52 years David, daughter Pamela, (Lee), granddaughter Lilly, daughter Angela, grandson Andrew, two sisters, and a brother.
Memorial arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced as soon as service schedules return to normal. Condolences may be left online.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
