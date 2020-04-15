|
SAPP
Shirley Caruthers Sapp died April 8, 2020 at the age of 92 in Jacksonville, FL. She was a long and faithful member of Englewood Christian Church serving in many capacities and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her sister, Naomi Sikes, niece, Peggy Sikes Byers, nephews Theodore Sikes and Thomas Sikes, all of Jacksonville, FL; step-son Larry Ashley of Ft. White, Fl, step-daughter Diane Ashley of Gasquet, CA, granddaughter Natasha Gottlieb, great-grandsons Kai Victoria and Luca Victoria of Miami. She was a faithful sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020