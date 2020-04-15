Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Sapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Sapp

Add a Memory
Shirley Sapp Obituary
SAPP
Shirley Caruthers Sapp died April 8, 2020 at the age of 92 in Jacksonville, FL. She was a long and faithful member of Englewood Christian Church serving in many capacities and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her sister, Naomi Sikes, niece, Peggy Sikes Byers, nephews Theodore Sikes and Thomas Sikes, all of Jacksonville, FL; step-son Larry Ashley of Ft. White, Fl, step-daughter Diane Ashley of Gasquet, CA, granddaughter Natasha Gottlieb, great-grandsons Kai Victoria and Luca Victoria of Miami. She was a faithful sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -