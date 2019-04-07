LANIER

Mrs. Shirley Thompson Lanier age 80 of Melrose passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at E.T. York Hospice Care in Gainesville. She was born May 15, 1938, in Ocala to Johnnie and Lillian (Leak) Thompson and then made Melrose her home in 1994. Mrs. Lanier had been employed with Sun Trust Bank for twenty three years prior to retiring as their Assistant Branch Manager. She enjoyed reading and was an active member of Keystone Christian Church where she also kept their books. In her younger years she enjoyed swimming, water skiing, working in the yard and being outdoors. In addition to her parents her son Wendell "Bubba" C. Lanier had also preceded her in death. Mrs. Lanier leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 48 years Robert Thomas Lanier, Sr. and three sons Robert T. Lanier, Jr. ( Robin) of Young Harris, Georgia, Robert E. Owens (Jennifer) of Daphne, Alabama and Randall S. Owens, Sr. of Ocala. Also left behind her three siblings Jack W. Thompson of Bradenton, Christine Hinson (Rex) of Inverness and Joan Hogan (Cecil) of Ocklawaha. Mrs. Lanier was loving called grandma by seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Memorial services for Mrs. Lanier will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Trinity Baptist Church 3716 South SR 21, Keystone Heights, FL 32656. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in her memory to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606 or Keystone Christian Church, 3521 SE State Road 21, Keystone Heights, FL 32656. Arrangements are under the care of JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 E. WALKER DR. KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL 32656. 352-473-3176.www.jonesgallagherfh.com

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary