Wilson
Shirley Emma Wilson, 83, of Jacksonville, FL reunited with her husband of 36 years, Fred, in the presence of the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020. Shirley was the fourth of six children born to Charles and Eme Duffy. Her first job was working for Independent Life Ins Co (where her husband also worked as a sales agent) for about a year as a clerk in 1954. For the next 15 years she was at home raising three sons. During this time she taught a Sunday School class & invited neighborhood children into her home to teach Bible Stories. In 1969 she started a 26 year career as a Title Clerk at Lawyer's Title Ins Co retiring in 1995.
Shirley is survived by sons Wade (Janet), Frederick, Jr. (Terrell), & Kelton; grandsons Trey & Jared; great grandchildren Dawson & Audrey; & brother, Bernie.
A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Riverside Memorial Park, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL., 32205.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL is serving the family.
