Shirley F. Wolfe, aged 80, died Saturday, July 6th, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, D.C. and Lillian Fossett, and her husband of 54 years, Charles. She is survived by her sister Yvonne Stevens, daughters Leah Wolfe and Anne Liebergall (Jon), son Charles Jr. (Ann), 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Jacksonville, Shirley grew up with an appreciation for the natural beauty of North Florida and a love for the kind-hearted people who called the area home. An avid reader throughout her life, Shirley especially treasured the stories and poetry of Southern authors. She attended Alfred I. DuPont High School, before continuing her education at Jacksonville University, where she enjoyed being a student of professor Fran Kinne. After JU, Shirley graduated from Florida State University, earning a bachelor's degree in English and joining Sigma Kappa sorority, making several lifelong friends there. After college, Shirley pursued a career in social work for child welfare in Jacksonville. Soon after, Shirley met Charles Wolfe when he came to her family's home as part of a church visitation group. She would laughingly recall that she agreed to a date with that skinny young man with a gap-toothed smile and a twinkle in his eye because he was so "persistent". They were wed in 1961, at Southside Baptist Church. Soon the marriage was blessed with a daughter, then a second daughter and then a son. Officially outnumbered, Shirley moved on from social work and became a substitute teacher at Scott Mill Lane Kindergarten. Shirley and Charles' membership at Southside Baptist Church continued with the family, with both volunteering for the Sunday School program year after year. Shirley worked hard in her home, expressing love for family and friends by perfecting her recipes for fried chicken, cat head biscuits, and homemade peach ice cream. No child's birthday went by without a sheet cake in a fanciful shape, and every New Year was celebrated with Hopping John and Collard Greens - for luck, of course. A talented seamstress, Shirley would make clothes for the kids, and herself, as time permitted. After the three children had moved out of the house, Shirley returned to serving the community, this time at Volunteers In Medicine. She also joined PEO, where she made many new friends. But after 70 years in Jacksonville, she and Charles made the decision to move to Northern Georgia for the next stage of their lives. There, Shirley continued with PEO, enjoying the company of a new group of friends and neighbors, to help ease the pain of missing the ones left behind in Florida. Unfortunately, Shirley lost Charles to cancer in 2016 and spent the next three years battling for her own health after also receiving a cancer diagnosis. Always a Southern Lady, Shirley will be missed by those she leaves behind. But she will be remembered for her beautifully written cards and letters, the occasional acerbic remark, her appreciation for God's gift of the natural world and a peerless chocolate sour cream pound cake. Memorial to be held at a later date.

