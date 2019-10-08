Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greater Church of God by Faith
2434 Old Middleburg Rd
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Church of God by Faith
2434 Old Middleburg Rd
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Minott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney Minott


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Sidney Minott Obituary
Minott
Mr. Sidney Preston Minott (63) passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories, devoted sister-in-law and caregiver, Lauree Minott; brother, Michael Minott (Joann); and host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing Service will held 10:00am, Thurs., Oct. 10 at the Greater Church of God by Faith, 2434 Old Middleburg Rd, Cedric Matthews, Pastor. Sidney will rest for loved ones and friends on Thurs. from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Services Arranged by Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home - Northside, 6665 New Kings Rd (904)765-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now