Minott
Mr. Sidney Preston Minott (63) passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories, devoted sister-in-law and caregiver, Lauree Minott; brother, Michael Minott (Joann); and host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing Service will held 10:00am, Thurs., Oct. 10 at the Greater Church of God by Faith, 2434 Old Middleburg Rd, Cedric Matthews, Pastor. Sidney will rest for loved ones and friends on Thurs. from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Services Arranged by Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home - Northside, 6665 New Kings Rd (904)765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019