Sidney Randolph Dobson, "Randy" to everyone he knew, left this life, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the young age of 72. He graduated from Englewood High School in1965 and attended the University of South Florida. Randy worked at Baptist Hospital for a lengthy time before going overseas to Saudia Arabia and eventually formed his own plumbing company, Dobson Plumbing. He will be missed by many, including his two sisters, Barbara D. Edwards, and Suzanne D. Mickler and his special brother-in-law Ed Mickler.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
