ALLEN

Sidney Stuart Allen passed away on February 12th, 2019 at 71 years of age. He was born August 11th, 1947 to Leona and Sidney Allen in Wiesbaden, Germany (military base). Sid is survived by a loving and caring family including his son, Michael Gavin Allen (wife Laura Marie Allen) and his daughter, Michelle Leeanne Rautio-Sloan (husband Shawn Sloan). He was also blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren that brought him joy. Grandchildren: Serena Caravela (and Husband, Michael), Donald E Rautio, Jr., Chris Rautio and Ian Sloan and his great grandchildren: Addilynn, Jacob, and Chloe Jane. He is survived by his siblings, Virginia Volin, Mary Cullen, John Allen, and Janet Spiegel. He will also be missed by his former in-laws and families: Jim Green - Niece Melissa Sales (great niece Keely Shae), niece Betsy Green, and nephew Jamie Green (great nephews Ben, Jacob and great niece Sophia), Al Brooker (wife Nelle), and Joann Brooker (niece Tara Beth). He was preceded in death by his parents Sidney Allen and Leona Allen, his former wife and life-long love, Dorothy Allen, and former sister-in-law and friend, Betty Green. He was a Navy man, a Civil servant, an engineer, a builder, a mechanic, a son, a brother, a husband, a grandfather and a friend to many. He was, is, and forever shall be, our loving father. Please sign the family's guestbook at www.broadusraines.com. Arrangements under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043, (904) 284-4000. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary